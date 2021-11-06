4 killed, 4-year-old boy among 13 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

Three people were killed and a 4-year-old boy was among 13 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

A man was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side. The 44-year-old was found about 1:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his body in the 300 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead shortly after he was found. Police didn’t release any additional details on the circumstances of the shooting.

A man was fatally shot while driving in the West Englewood neighborhood. About 6 p.m., the 29-year-old was driving in the 2100 block of West 71st Street when two people exited the vehicle behind him and began shooting, police said. A shot went through the rear window of his vehicle, striking the man in the back of the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Another man was fatally shot hours later after a fight over a car blocking his garage in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side. About 9:50 p.m., the 36-year-old and another man were arguing over the suspect’s vehicle blocking his garage in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue, police said. The gunman shoved the man and then shot him in the back before driving away, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A fourth man was shot and killed a couple of hours later in South Austin on the West Side. The 21-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams Street about 11:50 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, a 4-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood. The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to both thighs and his hand, police said. He was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition, police said.

Hours later, a 17-year-old was shot in front of a store Friday night in Chatham on the South Side. The teen was standing about 11:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone dressed in all black approached and opened fire, striking him in the leg and back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At least 11 others were injured in citywide shootings Friday.

One person was killed and 11 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.