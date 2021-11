Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot in a park Saturday morning in East Garfield Park.

Just before noon, the pair were at Garfield Park near the 3400 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen boy was shot in the head and foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A man, 25, was struck in the leg and was taken to the same hospital, where he was stabilized.

Area Four detectives are investigating.