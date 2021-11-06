 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

16-year-old boy dies after double shooting inside Garfield Park

The teen and a man were at Garfield Park near the 3400 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Sun-Times file photo

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was injured Saturday morning during a shooting inside Garfield Park on the West Side.

Lasean Morris and a 25-year-old man were shot just before noon in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Morris was shot in his head and foot and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died Sunday afternoon, police said.

The older man was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital, where he was stabilized.

Police reported no arrests.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Man wounded by Kyle Rittenhouse expected to testify in trial’s 2nd week

Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse, was shot in the arm moments after Rittenhouse fatally shot two others in the streets of Kenosha.

By Associated Press

Renewed calls for safer roads after cyclist fatally struck at busy intersection off DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Broderick Ade Hogue was a member of the Half Acre Cycling team and a talented graphic designer who had done work for companies like Target, Nike, RCA, Mercedes-Benz and Aldi.

By Emmanuel Camarillo

9 killed, 40 others — including 4-year-old boy— wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend

Two of the fatal shootings occurred about 10 minutes apart in University Village and Bronzeville early Sunday.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: I can’t shake image of my wife and the man she cheated with

After her husband’s infidelity, she had a revenge fling with someone younger and, presumably, more energetic.

By Abigail Van Buren

‘I canceled my plan of attending my dream school:’ 2021 grads hit harder by pandemic than those before them

Nationally, 62% of 2021 graduates stayed the course of what they originally planned to do after high school, compared to 74% of 2020 graduates, according to a survey conducted by the EdWeek Research Center.

By Clare Spaulding

‘Violet’: Olivia Munn shows her vulnerable side as a success convinced she’s a failure

The savvy exec has a lot on her mind, and we see and hear it all in the emotionally impactful drama.

By Richard Roeper