16-year-old boy dies after double shooting inside Garfield Park

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was injured Saturday morning during a shooting inside Garfield Park on the West Side.

Lasean Morris and a 25-year-old man were shot just before noon in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Morris was shot in his head and foot and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died Sunday afternoon, police said.

The older man was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital, where he was stabilized.

Police reported no arrests.

