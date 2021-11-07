 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man killed, woman wounded after argument inside Bronzeville establishment

The two were in the 4600 block of South King Drive about 12:15 a.m. when gunfire erupted, fatally striking the man and wounding the woman, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
A man was fatally shot and a woman shot and wounded Nov. 7 in Bronzeville.
A man was killed and a woman wounded Sunday morning in a Bronzeville establishment on the South Side.

The two were in the 4600 block of South King Drive about 12:15 a.m. when gunfire erupted after an argument among a group of males, fatally striking the man and wounding the woman, Chicago police said.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the neck, arm and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The woman, 27, was shot in the chin and was taken to the same hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.

It was unknown whether the two were involved in the argument or were bystanders, according to a police spokesperson.

No one was in custody.

