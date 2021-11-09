12 shot Monday in Chicago

Twelve people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a man who was shot in Gold Coast.

About 11:35 p.m., the 20-year-old was in a vehicle in the 1300 block of North Ritchie Court, when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is in fair condition. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Less than an hour prior, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 11 p.m., the 32-year-old was found on the sidewalk in the 600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, with gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Ten others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Ten people were killed, and forty-two others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.