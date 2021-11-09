 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 in custody after man fatally stabbed on South Side

The 31-year-old was stabbed in the leg by a 28-year-old man about 6:35 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was killed in a stabbing Nov. 9, 2021, on the South Side.
Sun-Times file

A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday during what police said was a domestic-related incident on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was stabbed in the leg by a 28-year-old man about 6:35 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue after the two were involved in a fight, Chicago police said.

The older man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the altercation was domestic-related and the 28-year-old was taken into custody.

No charges have been announced.

