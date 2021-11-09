Man fatally shot during attempted robbery in Hyde Park

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Hyde Park.

About 2 p.m., the 24-year-old was in the 900 block of East 54th Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and a male got out, pulled out a gun and demanded the man’s property, Chicago police said.

The gunman fired shots, striking the man in the chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Police said the suspect got back in the vehicle and fled west on 54th Place.

About two hours earlier, businesses and vehicles were damaged after shots were fired from a vehicle blocks away.

Someone unleashed gunfire from a Hyundai Sonata about 12:10 p.m. at 53rd Street and South Harper Avenue, according to a security alert from the University of Chicago.

No injuries were reported, but several vehicles and two businesses were damaged by gunfire, the alert said.

The Sonata had been reported stolen Monday, according to the alert.