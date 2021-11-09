 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man fatally shot during attempted robbery in Hyde Park

About 2 p.m., the 24-year-old was in the 900 block of East 54th Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and a male got out, pulled out a gun and demanded the man’s property, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot Nov. 9, 2021, in Hyde Park.
A man was shot Nov. 9, 2021, in Hyde Park.
Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Hyde Park.

About 2 p.m., the 24-year-old was in the 900 block of East 54th Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and a male got out, pulled out a gun and demanded the man’s property, Chicago police said.

The gunman fired shots, striking the man in the chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Police said the suspect got back in the vehicle and fled west on 54th Place.

About two hours earlier, businesses and vehicles were damaged after shots were fired from a vehicle blocks away.

Someone unleashed gunfire from a Hyundai Sonata about 12:10 p.m. at 53rd Street and South Harper Avenue, according to a security alert from the University of Chicago.

No injuries were reported, but several vehicles and two businesses were damaged by gunfire, the alert said.

The Sonata had been reported stolen Monday, according to the alert.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

A hole less deep? State budget office expects $3.7 billion in deficits over next five years — nearly $5 billion less than earlier expected

Overall, the forecasts of the state’s finances show an improved outlook for fiscal years 2023 through 2027, according to projections released Tuesday by the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget.

By Rachel Hinton

Dean Stockwell, starred in ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Married to the Mob,’ dies at 85

Stockwell was perhaps best-known for co-starring in the TV series "Quantum Leap" opposite Scott Bakula.

By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer

Kyle Rittenhouse shot first man at close range: Pathologist

Dr. Doug Kelley was one of the last witnesses for the state before prosecutors rested their murder case after 5 1/2 days of testimony that were aimed at portraying Rittenhouse as the aggressor but often bolstered the young man’s claim of self-defense.

By Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 more former Trump aides

The subpoenas, including demands for documents and testimony from senior adviser Stephen Miller and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, bring the House panel tasked with investigating the insurrection even closer inside Trump’s inner circle — and to Trump himself.

By Associated Press

City Council member demands broader solution to homelessness in Chicago

A City Council committee agreed to extend an alternative housing deal with a downtown hotel through the winter. But Ald. Walter Burnett said more needs to be done. "If we don’t do anything soon to help these folks, they’re just gonna take liberties and sleep in our backyards."

By Fran Spielman

Man shot dead during argument in Humboldt Park liquor store

The man was inside Midtown Market and Liquor, at 3855 W. Division St., when he got into an argument with two male suspects.

By Sun-Times Wire