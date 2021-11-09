 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Police release video of suspects in fatal shooting inside Humboldt Park liquor store

The man was in Midtown Market and Liquor, 3855 W. Division St., when he got into an argument with the two suspects.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated

Chicago Police have released video of two men wanted for a fatal shooting inside a Humboldt Park liquor store.

The shooting occurred around 9:10 a.m. at Midtown Market and Liquor, 3855 W. Division St., police said. The video shows the victim grab a bottle and walk forward as a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt takes out a handgun and shoots him in the chest.

Police say these two men are wanted in a fatal shooting Nov. 8, 2021, in a Humboldt Park liquor store.
The man, 44, was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead around two hours later, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

Detectives said the two suspects were between 18 and 25 years old.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area 4 Detectives at (312) 746-8252.

