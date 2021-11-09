Man shot dead during argument in Humboldt Park liquor store

A man was shot to death during an argument in a Humboldt Park liquor store Monday morning.

About 9:15 a.m., the man was inside Midtown Market and Liquor, at 3855 W. Division St., when he got into an argument with two male suspects, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

During the argument, the man, 44, grabbed a bottle and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, police said.

He was struck in the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.