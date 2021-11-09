 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Person released from custody after fatal stabbing in Englewood

Walter Nelson, 58, was stabbed in the abdomen about 3 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Ada Street, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A person had been released from custody after a man was stabbed to death last Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

Walter Nelson, 58, was stabbed in the abdomen about 3 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 5800 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Nelson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, officials said.

A 61-year-old man was arrested in connection to the stabbing but was later released without charges, according to police, who did not share more information.

