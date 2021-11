A person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, was near the street about 4:05 p.m. in the 200 block of North Central Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

No one was in custody.