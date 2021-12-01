14-year-old boy dies in Back of the Yards shooting

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Monday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Louis Corngo was walking outside about 12:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 46th Street when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Corngo was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that evening, officials said.

An autopsy released Wednesday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been reported.