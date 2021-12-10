 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 killed, 17-year-old boy among 9 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

An off-duty Chicago police officer was taken into custody Thursday morning after a woman was found fatally shot inside a home in Galewood on the Northwest Side.

By Sun-Times Wire
At least six people were killed and 23 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.
Two people were killed and nine others wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.
Sun-Times file

Two people were killed and a 17-year-old boy was among nine others wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

  • An off-duty Chicago police officer was taken into custody Thursday morning after a woman was found fatally shot inside a home in Galewood on the Northwest Side. Officers were called to the home in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue about 10:10 a.m. for a well-being check and found a 29-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Andris Wofford.
  • Several hours later, Two men were shot, one fatally, Thursday night in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. About 5:15 p.m., the pair was in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, when they were struck by gunfire, police said. A male, whose age is unknown, was struck in the chest, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second man, 36, was struck in the hip, and foot, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • In nonfatal attacks, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in South Shore. He was walking about 10:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of East 75th Street when two people approached him and fired shots, police said. The teen was struck in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said.

Eight others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

One person was killed and eight others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

