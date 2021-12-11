1 killed, 6 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

One person was killed and six others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

A man was killed in a shooting Friday morning in West Garfield Park. Patrick Green, 36, was found about 10:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street with a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Green was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, Two men were shot while riding in a car in Lakeview on the North Side Friday morning. The two men, 24 and 27, were in the 1400 block of West Addison Street when someone in a blue sedan opened fire about 2 a.m., police said. The older man was shot in the right leg, the younger man grazed in the right leg, police said. They went to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where they were in good condition, police said.

Four others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

Two people were killed and a 17-year-old boy was among nine others wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.