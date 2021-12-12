 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Person killed with blunt force object in Gage Park

Jose Tellez, 49, was struck in the head by two males using blunt objects about 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 58th Street.

By Mohammad Samra
A person was killed with a blunt force object Dec. 11 on the Southwest Side.
A man was killed Saturday evening with a blunt force object in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Jose Tellez, 49, was struck in the head by two males using blunt objects about 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 58th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with head injuries and was initially reported in critical condition, but later died to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

Six people have been killed in Gage Park so far this year — an almost 50 percent decrease from the amount of murders the community had all of last year, according to Sun-Times data.

