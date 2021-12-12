 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Person killed with blunt force object in Gage Park

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was struck in the head by two males using blunt objects about 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 58th Street.

By Mohammad Samra
At least six people were killed and 23 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.
A person was killed with a blunt force object Dec. 11 on the Southwest Side.
Sun-Times file

A person was killed Saturday evening with a blunt force object in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was struck in the head by two males using blunt objects about 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 58th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with head injuries and was initially reported in critical condition, but later died to his injuries, police said. He hasn’t been identified yet.

No one was in custody.

Six people have been killed in Gage Park so far this year — an almost 50 percent decrease from the amount of murders the community had all of last year, according to Sun-Times data.

