Person fatally shot at Marathon gas station in South Austin

A person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at a Marathon gas station in South Austin on the Northwest Side.

About 4:30 p.m., the male, whose age was unknown, was at the gas station in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was struck in the back by gunfire, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

Sixty-four people have been killed in Austin so far this year — eight less than what the community had for all of last year, according to Sun-Times data.