Person fatally shot near store in South Austin

The male, whose age was unknown, was near a store about 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was struck in the back by gunfire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near a store in South Austin on the Northwest Side.

About 4:30 p.m., the male, whose age was unknown, was near a store in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was struck in the back by gunfire, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

Sixty-four people have been killed in Austin so far this year — eight less than what the community had for all of last year, according to Sun-Times data.

