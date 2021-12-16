 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man shot to death after hit-and-run in South Shore

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot to death December 15, 2021 in South Shore.
A 25-year-old man was shot to death after a car crash late Wednesday in South Shore.

The man was traveling in a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street when a red SUV struck him and someone from inside fired shots before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.

The man was struck by the gunfire and fled on foot, police said. He was later found behind a house nearby, where he lost consciousness.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

