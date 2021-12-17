 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 8 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

The fatal attack occurred in Avalon Park.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 27-year-old man was shot to death December 13, 2021 in Greater Grand Crossing.
One person was killed and eight others wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.
Sun-Times file

One person was killed and eight others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

  • A man was killed in an ambush outside his garage in Avalon Park on the South Side. The man, 48, was confronted by two gunman as he stepped out of his garage in the 8300 block of South Blackstone Avenue around 6:30 a.m., Chicago police said. The gunmen opened fire and struck the man multiple times, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.
  • In nonfatal attacks, two men, 23 and 28, were walking home about 12:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 46th Street when they were shot by someone in a black van, police said. The younger man was shot in the leg, while the older man was shot in the thigh, leg and buttocks, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older man was in fair condition and the younger man in good condition, police said.
  • Later in the day, a man, 23, was near a sidewalk in the 1600 block of West 81st Street about 1:10 p.m. when a car approached someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head and chest, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition, police said.
  • About five minutes later, an 18-year-old man was near a sidewalk in the 2800 block of West 43rd Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head and chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Four others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

A person was killed and four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.

