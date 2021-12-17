Man charged with attempted murder of 4-month-old boy after call to child abuse hotline

A man from Back of the Yards has been charged with attempted murder after a 4-month-old boy suffered serious head injuries.

Carlos Martinez, 26, injured the child in late November in the 4800 block of South Throop Street, Chicago police said.

Someone called the child abuse hotline Nov. 29 after the child was taken to a hospital with “sustained chronic and acute head trauma,” police said.

The abuse happened at a home in the same block where Martinez was arrested, less than a week before the child was hospitalized, a police spokeswoman said.

Police said the abuse was considered domestic-related but wouldn’t clarify Martinez’s relationship with the victim.

Martinez is also charged with aggravated battery.

A court hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon.