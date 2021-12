A person was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was standing on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 63rd Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The male was struck in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.