1 killed, 5 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed, and five others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

A man was killed during a shootout in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. He was found with a gunshot wound to his face in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue around 5:30 a.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses told officers the man was involved in a shootout with someone in a dark-colored sedan that fled south. The man, in his late 20s or early 30s, was brought to Illinois Masonic Hospital and pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in Austin on the West Side. The teen was walking in the 1000 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a blue sedan drove by and someone inside fired shots just after midnight, police said. He was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Two people were killed, and three others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.