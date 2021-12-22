Person shot at Sox-35th Red Line station

A person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Sox-35th Red Line stop.

An ambulance was at the station preparing to transport the victim to a hospital, Chicago fire officials said. Their condition was not immediately known.

Trains were bypassing the station while police investigated, according to an alert from the CTA.

Chicago police didn’t release details.

On Monday, an 18-year-old man was found shot on a Red Line train at a station in the first block of West 69th Street in Englewood.

Earlier this month, three men were wounded in a shooting near the Garfield Red Line station on the South Side.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.