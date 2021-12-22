 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Person shot at Sox-35th Red Line station

Their condition was not immediately known.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was found shot in a Red Line train December 20, 2021 in Englewood.
A person was shot Dec. 22, 2021, at the Sox-35th Red Line.
Sun-Times file photo

A person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Sox-35th Red Line stop.

An ambulance was at the station preparing to transport the victim to a hospital, Chicago fire officials said. Their condition was not immediately known.

Trains were bypassing the station while police investigated, according to an alert from the CTA.

Chicago police didn’t release details.

On Monday, an 18-year-old man was found shot on a Red Line train at a station in the first block of West 69th Street in Englewood.

Earlier this month, three men were wounded in a shooting near the Garfield Red Line station on the South Side.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Illinois Senate majority leader and husband carjacked in western suburbs

State Sen. Kimberly Lightford’s black Mercedes SUV was stolen at gunpoint Tuesday night in Broadview. She and her husband were uninjured, police say.

By Frank Main and Fran Spielman

College Football Playoff won’t make up games if teams can’t play because of virus

If a team cannot play in the title game, the available team will be declared national champion. If neither team has enough available players to play by Jan. 14, the championship will be considered vacated.

By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1

President Joe Biden said financial recovery from the pandemic will take longer than job recovery, especially for those with student loans.

By Associated Press

Bears QB Justin Fields has ankle injury

Fields hurt his ankle in the second quarter Monday and first alerted the team of the injury Tuesday. The rookie quarterback said it felt better Wednesday.

By Patrick Finley

Mayor Lightfoot’s proposal to keep crime suspects in jail violates our Constitution

The Constitution of the State of Illinois is clear: We the people have the right to pretrial release and there are no charges — not even murder — for which a judge may categorically deny us bail.

By Stephanie Kollmann

Bears painfully prolong Matt Nagy saga, leaving him in difficult position

It has been clear for at least a month that the Bears will fire Nagy. But having him finish this out is creating an uncomfortable situation for everyone involved.

By Jason Lieser