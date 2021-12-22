 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Robberies reported at Gold Coast stores

The first robbery occurred at 5:05 p.m. in the first block of East Oak Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two stores were robbed Dec. 22, 2021, in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
Adobe Stock Photo

Two Gold Coast stores were robbed within 10 minutes Wednesday night on Oak Street, just a block from the Mag Mile.

The first robbery occurred at 5:05 p.m. in the first block of East Oak Street, Chicago police said. Two males took items from the Prada store, 30 E. Oak St, and fled.

Ten minutes later, a male entered the Hermes, 25 E. Oak St., sprayed the security guard with mace and took items from inside.

The security guard refused medical attention, police said.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating the incidents.

