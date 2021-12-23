 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Shots fired inside Oakbrook Center mall; 1 in custody

Police were alerted to a shooter inside the mall about 6 p.m., and the mall was placed on lockdown.

By Tom Schuba, Sophie Sherry, and Jermaine Nolen
Two stores were robbed on the Mag Mile Dec. 15, 2021.
Oak Brook Mall was placed under a lockdown Dec. 23, after calls of shots fired.
Oak Brook Mall was placed under lockdown Thursday evening after calls of shots fired inside the mall, according to preliminary information from Oak Brook Police.

Authorities were alerted of a shooter inside the mall about 6 p.m., according to Sgt. Reid Foltyniewicz.

“One person is in custody and there are potentially four victims,” Oak Brook police said. “We are still clearing Oakbrook Center, checking for other offenders and victims.”

Alex Gay, 23, of Chicago, said intercoms in the mall began buzzing with an emergency message just before 6 p.m. warning shoppers to seek shelter.

At that point, Gay said a rush began, and some people were trampled as they tried to escape the mall.

She was able to get outside but said she’s “extremely traumatized.”

Gay was among many shoppers posting to social media during the lockdown.

Gay said she did not personally hear gunfire but believes the shooter was near the mall’s Nordstrom store. “It all happened so fast,” she said. “People screaming [and] running.”

This is a developing story, check back for details.

