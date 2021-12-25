 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Person shot on I-57 near Washington Heights

State police responded to the southbound lanes of I-57, near Halsted Street, for calls of shots fired about 11:05 p.m., and found a person who had been shot.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot in a shooting Dec. 19, 2021, on I-57.
A person was shot Dec. 24, 2021, on Interstate 57, near Halsted Street, in Washington Heights.
Sun-Times file photo

A person was shot Friday night on Interstate 57 near Washington Heights on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

State police responded to the southbound lanes of I-57, near Halsted Street, for calls of shots fired about 11:05 p.m., and found a person who had been shot, State police said.

They were taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, State police said.

The southbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street, were closed for an investigation, but re-opened about 1:20 a.m., State police said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

