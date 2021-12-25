 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man charged with attempted murder of CPD officers in University Village shooting

Nokomis Jefferson was arrested moments after he allegedly fired shots Friday night at officers in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
Nokomis Jefferson was charged with attempted murder December 24, 2021.
Nokomis Jefferson was charged with attempted murder December 24, 2021.
Adobe Stock Photo

A 29-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot at Chicago police officers Friday night in University Village.

Nokomis Jefferson was additionally charged with unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting, the Chicago Police Department announced in a statement Saturday.

The Near West District officers were approaching two people who were allegedly seen with handguns about 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when Jefferson fired the shots, police said.

The officers then returned fire and struck a different person, according to police. The male, whose age hasn’t been released, was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates all police shootings, said it was “too early to confirm” Friday night whether the wounded person had also fired at the officers, who have been assigned to administrative duties for 30 days as COPA investigates.

No officers were injured or struck by gunfire, but at least two were taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

Jefferson ran but was taken into custody soon after in the 1400 block of Blue Island Avenue, police said.

He was expected to appear for a bail hearing Sunday.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Police seek witnesses to gunfight at Oakbrook Center

Anyone who saw the shooting or attempted to alert officers or security guards about the suspects leaving the area is asked to contact police

By Cindy Hernandez

Aaron Rodgers sets team TD record as Packers hold off Browns

Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre to become Green Bay’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, and the Packers intercepted Baker Mayfield four times in a 24-22 victory.

By Steve Megargee | Associated Press

This You Gotta See: Bears-Seahawks, Zach LaVine’s return and the College Football Playoff

Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati and … that’s it? Only four teams in this "tournament"? Yep, and that’s plenty.

By Steve Greenberg

QB Ryan Willis flexed to Bears’ active roster

Willis, who was signed to the practice squad last Saturday, would back up starter Nick Foles against the Seahawks on Sunday if Justin Fields is unable to play because of an ankle injury. Duke Shelley was activated from injured reserve.

By Mark Potash

Bulls’ front office has interesting decisions to make on trade front

There are few pieces being waved around the league right now, but Marc Eversley and Arturas Karnisovas have shown an aggressiveness to strike when they feel the time is right.

By Joe Cowley

Blackhawks mailbag, Part 2: Who could be traded? Who should be called up?

Blackhawks beat reporter Ben Pope answers more questions from fans on Twitter.

By Ben Pope