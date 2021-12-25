 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with attempted murder of Chicago cops in University Village shooting

The police say Nokomis Jefferson was arrested moments after firing Friday night at officers in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
Nokomis Jefferson was charged with attempted murder December 24, 2021.
Adobe Stock Photo

A 29-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting at Chicago police officers Friday night in University Village.

Nokomis Jefferson was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting, the Chicago Police Department said Saturday.

The Near West District officers were approaching two people who were allegedly seen with handguns about 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when Jefferson fired the shots, police said.

The officers then returned fire and struck a different person, according to police. The male, whose age hasn’t been released, was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates all police shootings, said it was “too early to confirm” Friday night whether the wounded person had also fired at the officers, who have been assigned to administrative duties for 30 days as COPA investigates.

No officers were injured or struck by gunfire, but at least two were taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

Jefferson ran but was taken into custody soon after in the 1400 block of Blue Island Avenue, police said.

He was expected to appear for a bail hearing Sunday.

