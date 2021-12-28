 clock menu more-arrow no yes
4 wounded, 2 critically, about 10 minutes apart in Englewood shootings

In one of the attacks, three men were standing in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street about 4:45 p.m. when someone exited a car and opened fire, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
Four people were shot in two shootings Dec. 28, 2021 on the South Side.
Sun-Times file photo

Four people were shot, two critically, about 10 minutes apart Tuesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

Three men were standing in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street about 4:45 p.m. when someone exited a car and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in his leg and back, a 33-year-old man in his lower body and a third man, 37, in his leg, police said.

They were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the two youngest of the three were in critical condition, police said. The third man’s condition was stabilized, police said.

About 10 minutes later, almost two miles northwest, a man, 29, was standing outside in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when he was struck in his right leg by gunfire, police said.

He was also taken to the University of Chicago, where his condition was stabilized, officials said.

Police couldn’t confirm whether the shootings were related.

No one in either attack was in custody.

