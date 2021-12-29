 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 charged in Oakbrook Center mall gunfight

Both were scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday morning.

By Sun-Times Wire
A family walks back to their car at the Oak Brook mall Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Two men have been charged in connection with a gunfight that wounded four people and sent Christmas shoppers running for cover at an Oak Brook mall two days before Christmas.

Tyran Williams, 32, is charged with five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Oak Brook police said.

Steve Lane, 29, is charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

On Dec. 23, two men began shooting at each other near Oakbrook Center’s Ann Taylor store, then ran into a Nordstrom store close by, according to police. Four people were struck by the gunfire, including one of the suspected shooters, police said. All were expected to survive.

Stores were locked down immediately after the shooting, police said. Hours later, frightened shoppers trickled out of the mall and recalled a frantic search for safety.

Williams and Lane were taken into custody shortly after the shooting, police said. Both were scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday morning.

