Person shot to death during an argument in Marquette Park

A 37-year-old man was in an alley in the 2700 block of West 65th Street when he got into an argument with a male in a vehicle.

By Sun-Times Wire
A person was shot to death after getting into an argument with a man Thursday morning in Marquette Park.

A 37-year-old man was in an alley about 6:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 65th Street when he got into a verbal altercation with a male in a vehicle, Chicago police said.

The male pulled out a gun and the man, who had a valid conceal and carry license, pulled out his gun and fired shots, police said.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The man wasn’t injured.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

