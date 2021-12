A woman was shot to death Friday evening inside a building in Englewood on the South Side.

About 8:20 p.m., the 27-year-old was shot in the head by someone in a hallway in the 7100 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.