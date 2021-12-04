 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 charged in shooting of Chicago police officer

Adonis Convington, 21, and Michael Taylor, 26, were charged with multiple felonies, including attempted first degree murder in the shooting of a Chicago police officer Wednesday night on the South Side.

Adonis Convington, 21, and Michael Taylor, 26, were charged with attempted first degree murder in the shooting of a Chicago police officer Dec. 1 in Calumet Heights.
Two people were charged in the shooting of a Chicago police officer Wednesday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Adonis Convington, 21, and 26-year-old Michael Taylor were charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of attempted first degree murder, Chicago police said.

Officers pulled over a car with two people inside near 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. The car was stopped because the officers suspected they were involved in “some types of crime in the area,” Brown said.

Shots were exchanged between a 4th District officer and one of the people in the car, Brown said, but it wasn’t clear who shot first.

The officer was hit in the lower leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The person in the car, a male, was hit in the torso and taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Both Taylor and Convington were arrested Wednesday in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue after attempting to flee, police said.

They were scheduled to appear in court for bond Dec. 4.

