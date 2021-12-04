2 charged in shooting of Chicago police officer

Two people have been charged in the shooting of a Chicago police officer Wednesday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Adonis Covington, 21, and 26-year-old Michael Taylor were charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of attempted first degree murder, Chicago police announced Saturday.

Officers pulled over a car with two people inside near 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. The car was stopped because the officers suspected they were involved in “some types of crime in the area,” Brown said.

Shots were exchanged between a 4th District officer and one of the people in the car, Brown said, but it wasn’t clear who fired first.

The officer was hit in the lower leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The person in the car, a male, was hit in the torso and taken to a hospital. Police haven’t disclosed his condition, and it wasn’t clear if he was one of the men charged.

Both Taylor and Covington were arrested Wednesday in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue after trying to flee, police said.

They were scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Saturday.