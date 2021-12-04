 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 charged in shooting of Chicago police officer

Adonis Convington, 21, and Michael Taylor, 26, were charged with multiple felonies, including attempted first degree murder in the shooting of a Chicago police officer Wednesday night on the South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago police officers work the scene where an officer was shot in the 9200 block of South Stony Island Ave, in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two people have been charged in the shooting of a Chicago police officer Wednesday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Adonis Covington, 21, and 26-year-old Michael Taylor were charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of attempted first degree murder, Chicago police announced Saturday.

Officers pulled over a car with two people inside near 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. The car was stopped because the officers suspected they were involved in “some types of crime in the area,” Brown said.

Shots were exchanged between a 4th District officer and one of the people in the car, Brown said, but it wasn’t clear who fired first.

The officer was hit in the lower leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The person in the car, a male, was hit in the torso and taken to a hospital. Police haven’t disclosed his condition, and it wasn’t clear if he was one of the men charged.

Both Taylor and Covington were arrested Wednesday in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue after trying to flee, police said.

They were scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Saturday.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Drew Valentine’s arrow is aimed at an even higher target for Loyola basketball

The next Porter Moser? No. Valentine wants to be even better.

By Steve Greenberg

Tony Stubblefield is on the clock. Will he make DePaul basketball matter again?

The Blue Demons are 6-0 heading into Saturday’s showdown against Loyola at Wintrust Arena. Here’s how their new coach got here — and why this might work.

By Steve Greenberg

You’re foretelling me: Brian Kelly predicted Marcus Freeman’s promotion

Kelly’s take from earlier this year comes to pass: "He’s going to be the next head coach." But did he mean for Notre Dame?

By Mike Berardino

Shadow figures know their stuff

To bet on college hoops, follow the pros’ advice: Know lower-level teams before the sportsbooks do.

By Rob Miech

Hahn ‘will be ready to go’ to fortify White Sox roster after lockout

Just how much more White Sox are willing to spend remains to be seen.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Look for Fire to add more experience and leadership this offseason

Both coach Ezra Hendrickson and sporting director Georg Heitz thought the Fire were lacking in that area this year.

By Brian Sandalow