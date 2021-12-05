1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Jefferson Park shooting

One person was killed and another was critically wounded while walking in an alley Sunday morning in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

A woman and man, 20 and 23, were walking in an alley about 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue when they were struck in their bodies by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Community First Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

The man self-transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.