17-year-old passenger seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

About 9:20 p.m., the teen was a passenger in a car traveling in the 3400 block of West 61st Place when he was shot after the vehicle passed by two males who were shouting at him, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 17-year-old passenger was shot and seriously wounded Saturday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

About 9:20 p.m., the teen was a passenger in a car traveling in the 3400 block of West 61st Place when the vehicle he was in passed by two males who were shouting at him, police said. The driver of the car heard gunfire, and the teen was shot in the back of his head, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition police said.

No one was in custody.

