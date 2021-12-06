Passenger stabbed during argument on CTA Blue Line train in Irving Park

A passenger was stabbed early Monday morning during an argument on a CTA Blue Line train in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The man, 50, began arguing with another passenger, a man believed to be about 30, around 2:30 a.m. when the train was near the 4100 block of West Irving Park Road, Chicago police said.

The younger man attempted to stab the older man with a sharp object, and the 50-year-old suffered a laceration to his hand while trying to disarm him, police said.

He was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition, police said.

The younger passenger was taken into custody and charges were pending.