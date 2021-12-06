 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Passenger stabbed during argument on CTA Blue Line train in Irving Park

The man, 50, suffered a laceration to his hand while attempting to disarm the attacker, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
A passenger was stabbed on a CTA Blue Line train Dec. 6 on the Northwest Side.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A passenger was stabbed early Monday morning during an argument on a CTA Blue Line train in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The man, 50, began arguing with another passenger, a man believed to be about 30, around 2:30 a.m. when the train was near the 4100 block of West Irving Park Road, Chicago police said.

The younger man attempted to stab the older man with a sharp object, and the 50-year-old suffered a laceration to his hand while trying to disarm him, police said.

He was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition, police said.

The younger passenger was taken into custody and charges were pending.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Dear Abby: Without asking, Dad gives away keyboard Mom liked playing

Daughter considers buying her another one but fears it would put her mother in an awkward position.

By Abigail Van Buren

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ radio staging allows a brief, uplifting escape from 21st century woes

American Blues Theater lassos a miracle, a show that, over 20 editions, has worked as both great storytelling and a flashback to another age of show business.

By Kris Vire - For the Sun-Times

Ideas emerge to make the Magnificent Mile less frenetic and more accessible

With security the immediate priority, consultants have offered suggestions for the shopping district’s future to ensure it thrives despite changing times for retailers.

By David Roeder

3 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Gresham

No officers were injured and police didn’t return fire, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Teen shot on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Near South Side

The 19-year-old was walking in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

By Georgia Nicols