Police seek pair in Lake View car robberies

Chicago police is searching for a pair in connection to a string of car robberies in the Lake View neighborhood.

The two male suspects targeted vehicles that were parked on the public way overnight Thursday, Chicago police said.

They accessed the undercarriage of the vehicles and used a power saw to cut the catalyc converters from the exhaust systems, according to police.

The robberies happened:

April 1 or 2 in the 500 block of West Addison Street;

April 1 or 2 in the 4300 block of North Kenmore Avenie; and

April 2 in the 400 block of West Melrose Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8262.