Man fatally wounded in Englewood shooting

A 45-year-old man was shot to death late Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 11:25 p.m., the man was found in the 6800 block of South Throop Street with multple gunshot wounds on the chest, Chicago police said. He wasn’t able to communicate details of the shooting due to the severity of his injuries.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on his death.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.