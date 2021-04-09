9 shot, 1 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

A person was killed and eight others wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago.

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday in a drive-by at a gas station in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

He was identified as David Walker of West Englewood by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Someone fired shots from a passing vehicle at the man about 2:15 a.m. as he sat in a parked car at a gas station in the first block of North Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago police said.

Walker was struck in the head and back, and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

In nonfatal shootings, a 30-year-old woman was shot Thursday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 1 a.m., she was sitting in a parked vehicle in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of North Avers Avenue, when shots were fired, police said. She was struck in the right leg, left thigh, and brought to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A man was in critical condition after a shooting late Thursday morning on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street.

Paramedics responded shortly after 11 a.m. for a shooting victim west of Halsted Street in the inbound lanes, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt.

The man, in his 20s, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Merritt said.

Hours later, a man was grazed in a shooting Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

Someone in a gray-colored vehicle fired shots about 2:35 p.m. toward a gathering in the 7000 block of South Bishop Street, Chicago police said. The man, 34, was grazed on the thigh and brought himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Thursday evening in Gresham on the South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the two men, both 21, were near the back of a home in the 7600 block of South Peoria Street when two other people approached and fired shots, police said.

One man was struck in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other man was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

A 31-year-old woman was shot Thursday in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 7:30 p.m., she was shot at by the father of her child in the 1900 block of West Peterson Avenue, police said.

She was grazed in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where here condition was fair, police said.

An hour later, man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was standing outside about 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of East 94th Street when two people approached in a dark colored sedan, police said.

The person riding in the passenger seat then got out of the sedan and pointed a gun a the man, according to police, When the man refused to hand over his belongings, the person opened fire, police said.

The man was struck once in the back and once in the chest, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The shooter fled the scene, according to police.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 27-year-old man was shot after getting into an argument on a CTA platform Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 12:35 a.m., he was standing on a platform in the first block of West 69th Street, when he got into an argument with a man who pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the right arm and brought to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Twelve people were shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday citywide.

