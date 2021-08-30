3 shot, 1 fatally, in Roseland: police

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Monday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

They were standing outside about 8:50 p.m. in the 400 block of East 111th Street when someone inside a black car opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

Another man, 54, was struck in the wrist and self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition, police said. A third man, 30, was shot in the foot and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

No arrests were made.