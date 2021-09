A man was found fatally shot Wednesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 5:15 a.m., the 41-year-old was found laying in the street in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.