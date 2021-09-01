Man charged with battery, robbery in River North attack shown in video

A Wheeling man faces felony charges in connection with an attack on two men in River North over the weekend that was captured on video.

Brandon Jefferson, 33, is accused of beating and stealing from a 40-year-old man Saturday in the 400 block of North State Street, Chicago police said. The attack was captured on surveillance video, which was first posted by the crime website CWB Chicago.

The video initially shows three men beating up another man as traffic crawls past. Another man walks by and is sucker-punched and falls to the pavement.

The group keeps attacking the other man until both are down on the pavement. The attackers then rummage through their pockets, walking with a bag, shoes and other items, the video shows.

Women dance in the street while people appear to record the fight.

Police were criticized for taking six minutes to respond to the incident.

Jefferson was arrested Monday around 8:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of South La Salle Street, police said.

Jefferson was charged with two felony counts each of robbery and aggravated battery. He was also charged with possessing a stolen vehicle.

Jefferson is due in court Thursday.