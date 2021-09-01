 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man charged with battery, robbery in River North attack shown in video

A 33-year-old Wheeling man faces felony charges in connection with an attack on two men in River North over the weekend that was captured on video.

By Madeline Kenney and Sun-Times Wire
A Chicago police officer and two federal agents were shot early Wednesday on the Southwest Side. Adobe stock

A Wheeling man faces felony charges in connection with an attack on two men in River North over the weekend that was captured on video.

Brandon Jefferson, 33, is accused of beating and stealing from a 40-year-old man Saturday in the 400 block of North State Street, Chicago police said. The attack was captured on surveillance video, which was first posted by the crime website CWB Chicago.

The video initially shows three men beating up another man as traffic crawls past. Another man walks by and is sucker-punched and falls to the pavement.

The group keeps attacking the other man until both are down on the pavement. The attackers then rummage through their pockets, walking with a bag, shoes and other items, the video shows.

Women dance in the street while people appear to record the fight.

Police were criticized for taking six minutes to respond to the incident.

Jefferson was arrested Monday around 8:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of South La Salle Street, police said.

Jefferson was charged with two felony counts each of robbery and aggravated battery. He was also charged with possessing a stolen vehicle.

Jefferson is due in court Thursday.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Divided Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in place

The court voted 5-4 early Thursday, stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state.

By Jessica Gresko | Associated Press

Man killed in Roseland shooting

He suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, back and chest, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Things to do in Chicago for movie fans

Wondering what movies to watch and where to see them? Here is our guide to screenings and events for cinema fans in Chicago.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

3 arrested during protest in Dolton demanding justice for Alexis Wilson

Community organizers planned to protest gather outside a meeting held by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, but said they were blocked by officers guarding the perimeter.

By Sophie Sherry

Things to do with kids in and around Chicago

Looking for something to do with your family? Check out our highlights of current events and activities for kids.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

13-year-old boy fatally shot inside Portage Park apartment; 1 in custody

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the side and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, Chicago fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire