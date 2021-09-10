 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Filed under:

Charges filed in double shooting on Near West Side that killed one man, seriously wounded another

Tevell Ford, 30, is accused of shooting the two men around 3 a.m. Aug. 1 near his home in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

By Sun-Times Wire

Murder charges have been filed in a double shooting on the Near West Side last month that killed one man and seriously wounded another.

Tevell Ford, 30, is accused of shooting the two men around 3 a.m. Aug. 1 near his home in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

Antonio K. Holmes, 30, was shot in the chest and abdomen and a 36-year-old man with him was hit in the chest, police said. They went to Mount Sinai Hospital where Holmes was pronounced dead.

Ford has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, according to police.

He was due in court Friday.

