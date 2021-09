A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.

The man, 27, was shot in his head and shoulder as he stood in front of a home around 1 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Adams Street, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his name.

Police said no one was in custody.

