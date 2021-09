A person was shot to death Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was near the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Yale Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the armpit and hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He hasn’t been identified.

Ares detectives are investigating.