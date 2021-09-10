 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 wounded, 1 critically, in Grand Boulevard shooting

A woman and two men were standing on the sidewalk about 8:50 p.m. in the first block of East 43rd Street when someone inside a gray SUV fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were shot September 10, 2021 in Grand Boulevard.
Adobe Stock Photo

Three people were shot, one critically, Friday night in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

A woman and two men were standing on the sidewalk about 8:50 p.m. in the first block of East 43rd Street when someone inside a gray SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

A35-year-old man was shot several times in the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A woman, 23, was struck in the buttocks and was taken in fair condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Another man, 42, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

