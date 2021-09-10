3 wounded, 1 critically, in Grand Boulevard shooting

Three people were shot, one critically, Friday night in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

A woman and two men were standing on the sidewalk about 8:50 p.m. in the first block of East 43rd Street when someone inside a gray SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

A35-year-old man was shot several times in the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A woman, 23, was struck in the buttocks and was taken in fair condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Another man, 42, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.