4 killed, 2 minors among 12 others wounded in citywide gun violence Friday

Four people were killed and two minors among 12 others wounded in citywide gun violence Friday.

A man was found shot to death on a South Loop street early Friday on the West Side.

Police responded to a call of shots fired about 2 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to the head in the 2000 block of South Lumber Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Trumone Vontae Smith Jr. by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Less than an hour later, a man was fatally shot in Pilsen on the West Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 2:50 a.m., found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and hand in the 1400 block of West 17th Street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He was identified as Guadalupe Hinojosa by the medical examiner’s office.

A person was shot to death Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was near the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Yale Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He was struck in the armpit and hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He hasn’t been identified.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot and killed in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 27, was shot in his head and shoulder as he stood in front of a home around 1 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Adams Street, police said. He was identified as Devonta Perry by the medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 12-year-old old boy and another, 13, were wounded in a shooting Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

The boys were standing in the front porch of a home about 10:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone inside a silver SUV fired shots, police said.

Both were struck in the leg and they were transported to Stroger in good condition, police said.

A couple of hours earlier, three people were shot, one critically, in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

A woman and two men were standing on the sidewalk about 8:50 p.m. in the first block of East 43rd Street when someone inside a gray SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot several times in the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A woman, 23, was struck in the buttocks and was taken in fair condition to University of Chicago, police said. Another man, 42, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Seven others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

One person was killed and 10 others, including two teens, wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.