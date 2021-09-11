2 killed, 14 wounded Chicago shootings since Friday evening

At least 16 people have been wounded, two fatally, in citywide gun violence since Friday evening.

In the latest fatal shooting, a woman was killed while sitting in a vehicle Saturday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a group of people in a parking lot about 1:25 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue when she was shot in the head, Chicago police said. She died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Hours earlier, a person was shot dead in Englewood.

A male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was near the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Yale Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the armpit and hand, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, two boys were shot while they were standing on a porch in Austin on the West Side.

They were on the porch about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone inside a silver-colored SUV fired shots, police said. The boys, 12 and 13 years old, were struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, a 16-year-old boy was wounded when someone shot him in Gresham on the South Side.

The teen was walking through a gas station about 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of South Green Street when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

At least 11 other people have been wounded in incidents of gun violence in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, six people were killed and at least 61 others were wounded in citywide shootings over the holiday weekend.